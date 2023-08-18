Firefighters from two stations rush to scene of house fire in Telford

Three fire appliances were mobilised (Screenshot from a video submitted to Shropshire Star from a member of the public)

The call came in to Fire Control at around 7.30pm on Thursday and three fire appliances from Telford and Tweedale were mobilised.

The incident took place on Jerry Rails Avenue, just off Hinkshay Road, and was classified as a "property fire" in the incident log.

It later emerged that it was a kitchen fire.

Crews used breathing apparatus, four hosereel jets, positive pressure ventilation and two thermal imaging cameras to deal with the blaze.

Once the fire was out, they also carried out a full inspection to neighbouring properties to check for hot spots.