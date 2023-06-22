Chris Evans MP paid a visit to Golden Rolls in Dawley

A hundred businesses in Telford have now signed the Armed Forces Covenant, with Dawley becoming the UK's first 'Armed Forces Friendly High Street' after all 30 businesses took the pledge.

The Armed Forces Covenant is a promise ensuring that those who serve or who have served in the armed forces, and their families, are treated fairly.

The team at ‘Golden Rolls’ in Dawley, who signed the covenant agreement last month, received a visit from Chris Evans MP, who is the Shadow Minister for Defence Procurement. He presented the business with a certificate in recognition of the commitment.

It meant Dawley become the first ‘Armed Forces friendly’ high street in the UK with all 30 businesses now signed up to the covenant to pledge their support to the armed forces.

Dawley is also home to the borough’s veteran calm cafes which take place twice per month and offer veterans support around their mental health and wellbeing.

Telford & Wrekin Council leader Shaun Davies said: “Congratulations to the team at Golden Rolls in Dawley who have joined the borough’s armed forces covenant becoming the 100th organisation to pledge their support to our armed forces community.

“Thank you also to Chris Evans MP for visiting us this week ahead of Armed Forces Day. Chris’ remit includes defence planning for our armed forces so we took the opportunity to visit Rheinmetall Bae Systems Lands (RBSL) who are a UK defence engineering company based in Hadley.

"I am extremely proud that organisations like RBSL, which support our UK armed forces, operate from our borough and this was a fantastic reminder of Telford’s diverse cross-section of businesses.

"Since 2019, we have worked with RBSL through our planning teams to support growth on the site, with recruitment and skills support and energy provision. It was my pleasure to accompany Chris on the tour today.”

Chris Evans MP said: “I was so pleased to join Councillor Shaun Davies today in Dawley to see their 'Armed Forces Friendly High Street'.

"It was truly amazing to see how the community has come together to show their support for our Armed Forces and recognise the vitally important work they have done for our country.”