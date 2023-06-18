In pictures: Celebrating the success of a fun-filled Dawley Day

Sophia from Loco Circus.

The event, which is run by Great Dawley Town Council, saw live music and entertainment throughout the day including face-painting and balloon modelling.

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 17/06/2023 - Day Day 2023 in High Street Dawley, Telford..

Spinning plates.

Bradley O'Brien, 4.

There were also rides and attractions, circus skills workshops, a magician, as well as a range of community stalls for people to purchase gifts.

Commenting on the event, Councillor Shaun Davies said: "What a wonderful day it has been. We thank everyone for turning up.

"Dawley Day is a big part of our event programme it has been great to have it back here on the High Street and the Park for another year.

"Everything has been free with new rising attractions, face-painting, balloon modelling and circus skills."

Cllr Ian Preece and Stilt_man.

Sophia Southan, 5.

There was plenty of fun for children.

Dawley Day is an opportunity for children and families to enjoy free attractions and experiences despite the pressures of the current cost-of-living crisis.

Councillor Lyndsey Parker (Lab) for Dawley & Aqueduct Borough Ward said: "This is another way we are supporting our families and young people to have days out and experiences despite the cost-of-living crisis.

"Every year this event is supported by local businesses who have a range of special offers for the day."

Corey Hammond, 8.

Magician Jack Dent.

Sophia from Loco Circus.