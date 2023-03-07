Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Youngster finds knife in Telford play area and hands it in to police

By David TooleyDawleyPublished: Last Updated:

Police have praised a young Telford resident for handing in a knife that was found in a play area.

Picture: Telford Cops
Picture: Telford Cops

Officers say the youngster's actions in the Dawley and Malinslee area potentially saved someone from coming to harm.

A spokesman for Telford Police said: "Dawley & Malinslee Safer Neighbourhood Team would like to thank a young resident after he found this knife in a play area.

"He handed it in straight away to the local policing team who now have it in their possession."

They added in a tweet on Sunday evening: "This small action has potentially saved someone from coming to harm."

Dawley
Telford
Local Hubs
News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Comments are unavailable until Tuesday, 7th March at 2pm due to maintenance.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News