Youngster finds knife in Telford play area and hands it in to police

Officers say the youngster's actions in the Dawley and Malinslee area potentially saved someone from coming to harm.
A spokesman for Telford Police said: "Dawley & Malinslee Safer Neighbourhood Team would like to thank a young resident after he found this knife in a play area.
"He handed it in straight away to the local policing team who now have it in their possession."
They added in a tweet on Sunday evening: "This small action has potentially saved someone from coming to harm."
