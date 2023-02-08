New date date for opening of replacement Dawley Post Office

A new Post Office is to open in Dawley in March

The original post office was based in the Co-op in the High Street but it shut in July when the food store announced it was closing down when its lease expired.

A temporary post office was then set up at the library on Burton Street, after a deal was negotiated by Telford & Wrekin Council, Great Dawley Town Council and local councillors.

A new permanent post office was scheduled to open on January 24 at the Lifestyle Express Top Shop in Burton Street with new postmaster and shop owner Gurjinder Singh.

But delays with refurbishment work meant the new shop was unable to open as planned.

The Post Office has apologised for the delay and now confirmed a new opening date is set for March 7.

When the post office reopens, it will be open daily and for longer hours than the original High Street store, including earlier opening and later closing. Opening hours will be Monday to Saturday, 8am-7pm and Sunday, 10am-4pm.

There will also be two Post Office counters alongside the retail counter.

After it was announced that a new Post Office was to open in Dawley this year, Telford & Wrekin Councillors Shaun Davies, Bob Wennington, Andy Burford, Ian Preece, Lord Kuldip Sahota and Raj Mehta, welcomed the return of the "extremely valuable service".