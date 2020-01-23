Blaze at Telford pub was deliberate, firefighters confirm

Three fire crews were sent to the Cheshire Cheese in Doseley Road, Doseley, which has been shut for nearly a year.

Crews used six breathing apparatus, a hosereel jet and a main jet to put out the fire, which was first reported at about 11.47am this morning.

At 11.47hrs 23.01.20 3 crews attended The Cheshire Cheese Public House Doseley Rd Dawley. Fire Investigation called out and confirmed that the fire was deliberate. If you have any information contact @TelfordCops on 101 (Ref no 266-s-230120) or @CrimestoppersUK on 0800555111 — Shrops Fire & Rescue (@shropsfire) January 23, 2020

And after investigations were carried out, Shropshire Fire and Rescue confirmed that the fire was deliberate.

A fire at the Cheshire Cheese pub, Doseley Road, Dawley - PIcture: Sam Bagnall

Investigations are continuing and anybody with information is asked to call police on 101.

Plans were submitted to demolish the site and build six houses and four bungalows in its place.

Developer Clutton Homes said the site had become financially unviable to continue as a pub, and would instead suit residential use.

But Telford & Wrekin Council turned down the plans, saying the developer had failed to demonstrate that there was a lack of need for the pub, or that there was a good alternative in the local area.