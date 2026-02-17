Funeral arranged for former mayor of Broseley and community volunteer

Carol Cooper, who died earlier this year, was previously mayor of Broseley, chair of Bridgnorth District Council, chair of The Broseley Partnership, director of the Bridgnorth and District Tourist Association, and chair of Severn Gorge Countryside Trust, and additionally took part in countless other local committees including the Bridgnorth Carnival, Broseley Carnival and Broseley Christmas Lights.

She also saved Broseley in Bloom from the axe by taking over the organisation in 2012.

Carol Cooper's funeral will be held in March

Carol, whose family moved to Broseley from Rugby in September 1977, was also married to the editor of the Bridgnorth Journal, Peter Cooper, and became a columnist for the paper, writing Cooper’s Corner for many years.

She also spent a lot of time promoting tourism in the area. She worked in the Tourist Information Centre in Bridgnorth from 1992, represented Bridgnorth at the Heart of England Tourist Board and was involved in many projects to promote the area.

Her family have said that Carol’s funeral will take place on Monday, March 9 at 1.30pm at Telford Crematorium. All donations should be sent to Broseley in Bloom.