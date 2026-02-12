Police seized a scrambler bike after it was seen riding on Shropshire roads

Police Community Support Officer Declan Miller said that the bike had been seized in Bridgnorth after previously being seen in Broseley, with the rider issued with a warning notice for anti-social behaviour.

PCSO Miller said: "Today in Bridgnorth, Officers from the Local Policing Team have seized an illegal scrambler bike after it was seen by Police being ridden on the public highway.

"After reports, the rider had previously been issued with a Section 59 warning for antisocial and careless riding in the Broseley area.

"Despite this, they continued to use the bike illegally, putting members of the public at risk. Under Section 59 powers, officers are able to seize a vehicle if the rider repeats this behaviour within 12 months—and that’s exactly what happened today.

"The scrambler was located following information from members of public. Your reports really do make a difference. Thanks to the community’s vigilance, we’ve been able to remove a vehicle posing a risk to both the rider and other road users.

"This type of riding causes significant concern within the community and we remain committed to tackling illegal off‑road bikes and antisocial behaviour.

"If you see similar dangerous or nuisance behaviour, please continue to report it."