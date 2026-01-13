Firefighters tackle late night car blaze near Broseley

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was alerted to the incident at Barrow near Broseley at around 12.47am today - Tuesday, January 13.

One fire crew from Much Wenlock was sent to the scene.

An update from the fire service explained that firefighters encountered a car on fire, and wore breathing equipment while using hose reel jets to put it out.

A thermal imaging camera was then used to ensure it was completely extinguished.

The crews were finished at the scene at around 2am.