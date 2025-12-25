Broseley café wants to serve alcohol and stay open later

Michael Atherton has applied for a new premises licence at Mikey’s in Delph Side, Broseley, near to the high street.

His proposal is to licence the ground floor, with tables and chairs provided for customers at the front of the premises.

Mikey's Café & Bar, situated in Delph Side, Broseley. Picture: Google

It is understood that the pavement is owned by the parish council. Mr Atherton has indicated this will not form part of the licence, however he has applied for the addition of ‘off sales’ which will allow alcohol to be consumed off the premises.

Currently, Mikey’s is open from 9am to 4pm on Monday’s and Tuesday’s, and until 6.30pm from Wednesday to Friday. It is also open from 10am to 3pm on a Saturday, but is closed on Sundays.

However, Mr Atherton wants this extended to 11pm Monday to Saturday, and also be open from 10am to 10pm on Sundays.

The supply of alcohol, meanwhile, will be from midday to 10pm Monday to Wednesday, midday to 10.30pm Thursdays and Saturdays, and midday to 9pm on Sundays.

Shropshire Council’s Licensing Act Sub-Committee will consider the application on Wednesday, January 7.

David Farrell, whose downstairs bedroom/office runs alongside Mikey’s, is against the proposal. He said the facility is quite small with a single access/exit point, which may present a risk to customers, particularly when alcohol is being consumed.

“This doorway leads directly onto the road, so there is a risk of injury when vehicles are travelling on the Delph Side,” said Mr Farrell.

“This would be particularly relevant if revelers were intoxicated.

“As it stands presently, there is excess noise from the cafe which has meant me having to vacate my bedroom/office when the cafe is open.

“The noise includes music, dogs barking, shouting and general conversation as well as the extractor fan in the toilet and various machines in the kitchen.

“When the cafe is occupied and I want to sleep, I find it necessary to wear earplugs. If the property becomes licensed with the extended hours being asked for, this would become a real problem.

“There is also likely to be excessive noise and traffic movement caused by vehicles parking in what is a relatively confined area, which would be further exacerbated if the additional proposed pavement licence is approved.”

According to Mr Atherton, Mr Farrell refused to have a connected fire alarm.

He added that his neighbour is also “well aware” that Delph Side is used by a limited amount of vehicles as it doesn;t actually lead anywhere excepy onto the high street after going around the memorial gardens.

“However, as the local council are now in charge of the area outside the café, I am in discussions to add a hand rail,” said Mr Atherton.

“This is primarily for the older people using the café in the daytime but it will also be a good extra safety feature for anyone leaving the premises.

“We will also add signage asking people to leave both carefully and quietly. I’m pleased to be able to say we have not had any incidents over the last three to four years.”

Responsing to claims there is excessive noise from the café, Mr Atherton feels the sounds “are just part of a café environment.”

“With two brick walls between the two properties, I am surprised that much sound travels between us,” he said.

“However, in order to make the chances of that happening as low as possible, I have covered a vent in the kitchen and put insulation between the walls to make the chances of noise as low as possible.

“I will also be placing a cover above the two walls where I have put the insulation and adding another dividing wall.”

Mr Atherton added that café would not be in breach of the Noise Act 1996, because it won’t be open between 11pm and 7am.

He goes on to the say that the outside seating area will be cleared by 8pm, and he will be following all the requests from the police. This includes having CCTV and zero tolerance policies on under-age drinking, drugs and spiking.

Environment Protection and Trading Standards have also recommended several conditions that should be attached to any approval granted.