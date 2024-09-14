Meet the artists showing off their work made from local materials

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The ‘open studio’ at St. Bartholomew church at Benthall Hall is open daily and is part of the arts festival.

Jan Greenroyd with art on display

The arts trail, which features dozens of Shropshire’s most talented creatives, takes visitors on a journey to galleries and historic arts venues along the Ironbridge Gorge.

Steve Greenroyd with his woodwork..

Now in its ninth successful year, the arts trail features exhibitions and open studios at the Jackfield Tile Museum and Maws Craft Centre, which both have historic links to nearby Benthall Hall.

Julie Morris - jeweller

Local artists, who produce work made from resources in the local area, are on hand to talk through their processes.

Many of the artists taking part in the exhibition in Benthall Hall will also be taking place at the historic mansion's craft fayre next month on October 12 to 20 before Benthall Hall closes for the season.