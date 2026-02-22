New 30mph limit planned near RAF Cosford museum to support new walking route for visitors

Shropshire Council is proposing changing the speed limit on a road near the RAF Cosford museum amid plans to introduce a new walking route to the site.

The proposal is for a 30mph speed limit along Neachley Lane and Long Lane, where a national speed limit is currently enforced.

It would mean a continuous 30mph zone around the museum and the air base.

The council hopes the change would help improve the safety of pedestrians, cyclists and other road users travelling between Cosford's railway station and the RAF Cosford museum.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Council said: "The speed limit changes will facilitate the introduction of a 2m-wide footway that is to be installed on the south side of the carriageway, as currently pedestrians walk along the verge.

"With the reduced speed limit, cyclists will be able to cycle on the carriageway more safely.

"The proposals are being implemented following assessment of vehicle speed data and pedestrian movements between the train station and the museum, both during term time and in the school holidays.

"The proposals are being implemented along Neachley Lane and Long Lane in order maintain a continuous 30mph speed limit in the vicinity of the museum and air base."

Full details of the proposals can be viewed at Shifnal Library during its usual opening hours.

A consultation into the plans is open until March 12. Anyone wishing to raise an objection, express support or make any other comments about the proposals are asked to email traffic.engineering@shropshire.gov.uk or write to the Traffic Engineering Team, Guildhall, Frankwell Quay, Shrewsbury SY3 8HQ.