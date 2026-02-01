Delays after car tips over in two-car crash on Albrighton A-road

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the A464 Cross Road in Albrighton at around 4.12pm on Sunday, February 1, following reports of a road traffic collision.

One fire crew was sent to the scene from Albrighton fire station.

A464 Cross Road in Albrighton. Photo: Google

Upon arrival, firefighters stated one of the vehicles had "come to a rest on its side" but reported no people were trapped. The vehicles were made electrically safe by the fire crew.

Live traffic data at around 4.45pm showed that some drivers were facing minor disruption along the road, between Whiston Cross and Boningale.