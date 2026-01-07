Huge 200k bird broiler unit planned on Shropshire/Wolverhampton border

Guy Sankey has submitted an application for a scoping opinion for the scheme at his farm in Whiston Cross, off the A464 near Albrighton.

Access to the site in Whiston Cross where there could a huge broiler unit housing up to 200,000 birds. Picture: Google

It is a formal request to Shropshire Council for a written opinion on the scope and detail required in an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for a significant development. This ensures that key environmental issues such as noise, ecology and traffic are covered early.

In a report submitted on behalf of Mr Sankey, a spokesperson for Roger Parry & Partners said that, at a “worst case”, the development will accommodate 200,000 birds.

“DEFRA data show that UK poultry meat production reached a record 2.03 million tonnes in 2024, an increase of approximately 2.8% on the previous year,” said the spokesperson.

“Despite this growth, the UK remains a net importer of poultry meat, producing only around 83 to 84% of domestic demand for human consumption.

“This structural reliance on imports presents a risk to food security and supply chain resilience, particularly during periods of market volatility.

“While recent currency fluctuations have reduced the competitiveness of imports, the UK continues to depend heavily on overseas supply.

“The proposed development will contribute to national objectives for greater self-sufficiency in poultry production, reducing reliance on imported meat and supporting a more sustainable, secure food system.”

The spokesperson said the proposed buildings will measure 140m by 20m with a height to the eaves of 3.1m and 5.81m to the ridge.

There will be eight feed bins which have the capacity of 30 tonnes, with a hardstanding area for maintenance access situated around the building. A yard area will be provided at the front to allow vehicle access and turning.

The spokesperson said that lighting at the site will be kept to a minimum, with a landscaping scheme bweing implemented to help mitigate any adverse visual impact from the proposed development.

Manure generated on site will be stored and processed as fuel using a pyrolysis plant. Through controlled thermal decomposition, the spokesperson said, the organic material will be into two primary outputs:

Biochar – a carbon-righ solid residue which will be sold off-site for industrial processing, and not for spreading on land.

Syngas – a mixture of gases which will be combusted at temperatures exceeding 940C for a minimum of two seconds under a locked protocol to ensure complete oxidation and emissions control.

The spokesperson added that the site was selected due to its distance from neighbouring properties, taking into consideration local listed buildings and scheduled monuments.

Consultees that will be approached include Shropshire Council, Natural England, Campaign to Protect Rural England, Environment Agency, Shropshire Wildlife Trust, British Horse Society, and Boningale Parish Council.

Anyone who wishes to comment can do so by searching for reference 26/00039/SCO on Shropshire Council’s planning portal.

The consultation deadline is Tuesday, January 27.

You can find out more about planning applications and planned roadworks where you live. Visit publicnoticeportal.uk.