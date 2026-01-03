Vehicle removed from hedge after second crash on Albrighton road in less than 24 hours

Firefighters, police and ambulance crews rushed to County Lane in Albrighton at around 10.30am on Saturday, January 3, after a report of a collision.

The incident involved one vehicle that had become trapped in a hedge.

Photo: Google

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire and Rescue said crews from Albrighton and Wellington fire station used a winch to remove the vehicle from the hedge.

It's the second time in just over 12 hours that firefighters attended a collision on County Lane.

Albrighton firefighters were on the road at around 10.17pm on Friday, January 2, after a car had flipped onto its roof.

West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service have been approached for more information.