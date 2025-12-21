The retired hospital worker, who is a resident at The Cedars nursing home in Albrighton, was asked by carer Lara Blackshaw what her one Christmas wish would be.

Dorcas told her it would be to ride in a Roller, as she was meant to arrive at her wedding to husband Reg in one but, unfortunately, it never happened.

Lara and colleague Chelsea Streete conspired to try and make her wish come true by posting about it online and, by the power of social media, they were inundated with offers.

Dorcas Dearne, aged 101 from The Cedars Nursing Home, Albrighton got a surprise after staff arranged a ride in a Rolls Royce. Photo: Tim Thursfield

Their post had more than 1,000 shares on Facebook and there was even a company from Bradford, Yorkshire, who was willing to help.

However it was someone a bit more local - Tina and Richard Johnson from Sedgley in the Black Country - who gave Dorcas her dream trip.

Dorcas’ face was a picture as she made her way out to see the stunning silver car, polished to perfection.