Developer behind controversial plans for 800 homes in a Shropshire village gives 'robust' warning as scheme recommended for refusal

The proposals from Boningale Homes for 800 homes in Albrighton will go before Shropshire Council's Southern Planning Committee on Tuesday (December 16).

The application includes not just 800 houses but also a care home, a secondary school, and a “local centre” on 48 hectares of land off Patshull Lane - but has proved controversial.

More than 1,000 objections have been submitted by residents, who have also formed a campaign group to block the plans.

The council has also designated the land “green belt” and earlier this week, council planning officers recommended that when it goes before the committee, councillors should reject the scheme.

Outlining the reasons for recommending the application be turned down in a paper, planning officers say the scheme does not comply with Shropshire Council's own planning policies, and would represent "inappropriate development in the green belt", adding that its location is also "unsuitable".

Boningale Homes said it was “disappointed” with the recommendation and urged committee members to “consider the huge infrastructure investment” and the “considerable financial undertaking of defending any refusal at appeal”.