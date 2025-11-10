Committee date set for major 800-home Albrighton plan
Shropshire Council has confirmed that a proposal for up to 800 homes in a county village will go to committee later this month.
Boningale Homes wants to build 800 homes on a green belt site to the south of Albrighton.
The proposal, which has been met with strong opposition from local residents, also includes a potential secondary school, as well as a care home and 'local centre'.
The application was submitted to the council in May 2024.
In September the applicant submitted a notice of "intention to appeal" over the plan because the council had failed to make a decision on the proposal.
The plan is now due to go to Shropshire Council's Southern Planning Committee on November 25.
The council has not yet confirmed if there will be a recommendation to approve the application, or one to refuse it, provided for the committee members at the meeting.
The paper which will detail whether the council's planning team is providing a recommendation will be published on November 17.
A spokesman for the council said: "This application is due to go to southern planning committee on November 25, and the report (with recommendation) will be published on November 17."
You can find out more about planning applications and planned roadworks where you live by visiting publicnoticeportal.uk.