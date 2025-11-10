Boningale Homes wants to build 800 homes on a green belt site to the south of Albrighton.

The proposal, which has been met with strong opposition from local residents, also includes a potential secondary school, as well as a care home and 'local centre'.

The application was submitted to the council in May 2024.

In September the applicant submitted a notice of "intention to appeal" over the plan because the council had failed to make a decision on the proposal.

The plan is now due to go to Shropshire Council's Southern Planning Committee on November 25.

The council has not yet confirmed if there will be a recommendation to approve the application, or one to refuse it, provided for the committee members at the meeting.

The paper which will detail whether the council's planning team is providing a recommendation will be published on November 17.

A spokesman for the council said: "This application is due to go to southern planning committee on November 25, and the report (with recommendation) will be published on November 17."