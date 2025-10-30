RAF Museum in Cosford to host Remembrance Day service beneath iconic Vulcan aircraft

The service will take place inside the museum's National Cold War Exhibition, providing a striking and emotional setting for reflection, on Sunday, November 9.

Led by RAF Cosford's Station Chaplain, Rev John Mbayo, visitors are being asked to arrive by 10.30am for the ceremony that will begin at 10.45am. Admission is free, but pre-booking is required.

A marching contingent from RAF Cosford will open the ceremony, followed by hymns performed by the Cosford Military Wives Choir. The service will also include readings, prayers, the sounding of The Last Post, and a two-minute silence.

Wreaths will be laid by representatives from the RAF Museum, RAF Cosford, the Cosford Military Wives Choir, and the Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire, in tribute to those who lost their lives in service to their country.

Mike Groves, Public Events Manager at the RAF Museum Midlands, said: "Remembrance Day is a moment for us all to pause and reflect on the courage and sacrifice of those who served. We are honoured to provide a space where visitors can come together beneath the iconic Vulcan to remember and pay tribute to those who gave everything in service to their country."

Seating will be limited and offered on a first-come, first-served basis, with additional standing room available.

For further information and to pre-book, visit the RAF Museum Midlands website.