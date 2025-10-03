Three fire crews responds as crash reported on M54

The incident occurred eastbound near the junction to Albrighton at around 6.25pm, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said.

"SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a Road Traffic Collision had taken place in Albrighton," a spokesperson said.

"Crews made vehicle electrically safe, added the spokesperson who said fire crews were assisted by Staffordshire Fire Service.

The incident was declared over at 6.50pm.