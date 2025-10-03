Three fire crews responds as crash reported on M54
Three fire engines from Shropshire as well as crews from Staffordshire Fire Service responded to a crash on the M54 on Friday evening.
The incident occurred eastbound near the junction to Albrighton at around 6.25pm, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said.
"SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a Road Traffic Collision had taken place in Albrighton," a spokesperson said.
"Crews made vehicle electrically safe, added the spokesperson who said fire crews were assisted by Staffordshire Fire Service.
The incident was declared over at 6.50pm.