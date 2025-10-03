'Motorway closed' as fire crews respond to crash on M54

The incident occurred eastbound near the junction to Albrighton at around 6.25pm, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said.

"SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a Road Traffic Collision had taken place in Albrighton," a spokesperson said.

"Crews made vehicle electrically safe, added the spokesperson who said fire crews were assisted by Staffordshire Fire Service.

In a social media post, Craig Jackson from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the eastbound carriageway between junctions 3 and 2 was "currently closed whilst a vehicle is recovered following an RTC. Motorway will be back open shortly. Thank you for your patience."