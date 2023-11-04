Fresh lease of life for disappearing landmark

Once a familiar and vital presence on the streets across England, the red phone kiosk has gradually disappeared from public view due to the rise in mobile phones.

But a committed bunch of residents of the village of Boningale, near Albrighton, have given their Grade II listed K6 telephone kiosk a fresh purpose.

They have renovated the kiosk, which sits on Church Lane, and it now features an information board telling of Boningale's history.

The kiosk was designed in 1935 by Sir Giles Gilbert Scott and is Grade II listed by virtue of its position in a conservation area. It also uniquely leans backwards.

The kiosk at Boningale has been given a fresh lease of life.

Dave Slatcher, one of the residents involved in the work, and the chairman of Boningale Parish Council, said: "The working team was led by Councillor Chris Keeton. It was extremely dilapidated, and the project turned into a labour of love.

"Many locals contributed but special thanks must go to Paul Jarvis and Councillor Nigel Lumby.

"The renovation was funded in part by Boningale Parish Council with the majority of monies being donated by the community.

"The final task has been to develop an information board to go inside to give visitors a taste of Boningale and its interesting history."

The opening, by Councillor Slatcher, saw Pauline Hill cut the ribbon to reveal the specially designed information board.