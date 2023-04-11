Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Garden centre launches Rose for Hope

By Richard WilliamsTelfordAlbrighton & CosfordPublished:

Visitors to a Shropshire garden centre are being encouraged to buy a new rose, launched to raise money for Brain Tumour Research.

The floribunda Rose for Hope
The floribunda Rose for Hope

Albrighton Garden Centre on Newport Road, is selling the Rose for Hope to help the charity’s continued efforts to fund research and find a cure for all brain tumours.

The rose was launched by TV gardener Danny Clarke, also known as the Black Gardener, last month.

Danny lost his sister Margot McLellan to glioblastoma (GBM) - an aggressive form of the disease - so this was a cause close to his heart.

Grown by Lucksbridge Horticulture, the Rose for Hope is a repeat-flowering floribunda that has glossy and sunny yellow petals, a pleasing scent and comes in a pink pot.

A minimum of £2 from every sale of the rose will be going to Brain Tumour Research to aid their fundraising efforts.

Paul Forrest, Manager at Albrighton Garden Centre said: “We are delighted to stock the Rose for Hope which will not only provide a beautiful focal point in an outdoor space but ensures that at least £2 of your money will go towards this brilliant cause and help Brian Tumour Research fund world-class research into brain tumours as well as influencing and increasing awareness within the wider public to understand this disease.”

Albrighton & Cosford
Telford
Local Hubs
News
Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News