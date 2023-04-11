Garden centre launches Rose for Hope

The floribunda Rose for Hope

Albrighton Garden Centre on Newport Road, is selling the Rose for Hope to help the charity’s continued efforts to fund research and find a cure for all brain tumours.

The rose was launched by TV gardener Danny Clarke, also known as the Black Gardener, last month.

Danny lost his sister Margot McLellan to glioblastoma (GBM) - an aggressive form of the disease - so this was a cause close to his heart.

Grown by Lucksbridge Horticulture, the Rose for Hope is a repeat-flowering floribunda that has glossy and sunny yellow petals, a pleasing scent and comes in a pink pot.

A minimum of £2 from every sale of the rose will be going to Brain Tumour Research to aid their fundraising efforts.