RAF Cosford donates thousands of Easter eggs for needy families

The chocolate would have gone to families visiting the museum this weekend had it not been for the coronavirus crisis.

Ella Hewitt, RAF Museum public events manager, said: “Easter is a really fun time of year for us at the RAF Museum Cosford and our Animal Easter Trail, with its chocolate prize, is very popular.

"We had 2,500 chocolate eggs ordered for the Easter holidays and due to the current closure, we didn’t want these going to waste, so we contacted our friends at the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service to help us spread a little joy around Telford and the wider Shropshire area.

"We hope they are well received, and we would like to say a big thanks to the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service team for their help distributing them.”

The eggs have been split between the two councils and will go into food parcels for the needy.

Karen Bradshaw, acting interim chief executive at Shropshire Council, said: “We are delighted to be able to accept this kind donation from RAF Museum Cosford.

“Following conversations with Telford & Wrekin Council, we decided to split these eggs so half will be going to children in need in Telford.

“We are in very challenging times and it’s great that we are able to work with partner organisations to make things a little easier for residents and to bring smiles to children’s faces.”