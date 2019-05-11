Chelsea Flower Show tribute to rose man David Austin

The Royal Horticultural Society, which hosts the prestigious festival, has invited Albrighton-based David Austin Roses to install a floral memorial at this year's show.

It will be the first year the company will be taking part in the show without its founder, who was affectionately known as 'Mr A'.

A floral display reflecting Mr Austin's contribution to the world of horticulture will be set around the central monument within the Great Pavilion at this year's show.

It will be next to the company's Secret-Garden themed exhibit.

Mr Austin died at his home in Albrighton in December last year, at the age of 92.

He was credited with developing what is now known as the English Rose, and bred more than 240 different breeds during his 75-year career.

Company marketing officer Gayatri Barua-Howe said the memorial had been designed to reflecting Mr Austin's contribution to the world of horticulture and his lifelong passion for roses.

"It is a privilege to be able to commemorate the life of Mr A at this year’s show," she said.

"The area around the iconic monument will, we hope, give visitors the opportunity to experience a moment of remembrance and reflection or even write a spot of poetry – as we like to think Mr A might have done."

Mr Austin's flowers, which combined the character and fragrance of old garden roses but with the repeat-flowering ability and wide colour ranges of modern varieties, were first publicly shown at the 1983 Chelsea show to rave reviews from both the Press and public.

The following year he won his first gold medal at the show.

The company is now run by Mr Austin's son, David Jr, who said Chelsea was always close to his heart.

The Chelsea Flower Show runs from May 21-25.