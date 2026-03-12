Shropshire Star
Close

Telford man, 25, fined for harassing woman via Xbox, social media and telephone

A man has been fined for harassing a woman via Xbox, social media and telephone.

Plus
By Nick Humphreys
Published
Last updated

James Bleasdale, aged 25, pestered the victim in Telford over the course of nearly six months from November 30, 2024 to May 23, 2025.