Shropshire Star
Close

Telford man, 60, charged over laser shone at police plane

A man has been charged over an incident where a laser was shone at a police plane.

By Dominic Robertson
Published
Last updated

West Mercia Police said that Reed Beers, 60, of Dawley in Telford, had been charged with dazzling or distracting a pilot. 

It comes after an incident where a laser was shone at the National Police Air Service fixed-wing plane on Tuesday, March 10.

The plane had been part of an operation looking for a suspect wanted in connection with a road-rage incident in Telford.

Beers has been released on police bail and is due to appear at Telford Magistrates Court on Friday, March 27.