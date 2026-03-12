West Mercia Police said that Reed Beers, 60, of Dawley in Telford, had been charged with dazzling or distracting a pilot.

It comes after an incident where a laser was shone at the National Police Air Service fixed-wing plane on Tuesday, March 10.

The plane had been part of an operation looking for a suspect wanted in connection with a road-rage incident in Telford.

Beers has been released on police bail and is due to appear at Telford Magistrates Court on Friday, March 27.