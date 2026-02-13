Van driver, 50, who took cannabis before driving in Telford gets motoring ban
A van driver who took cannabis before driving in Telford has been handed a motoring ban.
Matthew Taylor, aged 50, drove a Ford Transit on St Georges Road on May 25, 2024.
