Fundraiser for new cancer centre in Telford gets £250,000 boost

A fundraising campaign to develop the first dedicated cancer treatment centre in Telford has been given a boost, thanks to a quarter of a million pounds match-funding commitment from the local authority.

As part of its proposed budget, Telford & Wrekin Council has pledged support for the Lingen Davies Sunflower Appeal, which aims to raise £5 million to build a new cancer centre at the Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) in Telford.

The council has promised £250,000 to match the next £250,000 raised by the Sunflower Appeal during the 2026 to 2027 financial year.

Telford & Wrekin councillor, Kelly Middleton, with Tim Cooper, chair of trustees for Lingen Davies Cancer Care

Council leader, Councillor Lee Carter, said: “Cancer touches almost every family. Statistics show that one in two people will face a diagnosis in their lifetime.

"That’s why access to vital treatment here in the Borough has never been more important, yet currently 37 per cent of patients receiving treatment at the Lingen Davies Cancer Centre in Shrewsbury have a TF postcode.

To find out more about the Lingen Davies Sunflower Appeal or make a donation, visit lingendavies.co.uk

"Which is why we are committed to supporting the Lingen Davies Sunflower Appeal, so more of our residents can access lifesaving care closer to home.

“The new treatment centre at the PRH will not only expand local provision but will also double overall treatment capacity alongside existing services in Shrewsbury.

"For people across Telford and Wrekin, this means shorter waiting times, shorter journeys, and easier access to care when it matters most."

Tim Cooper, chair of trustees for Lingen Davies, said: "Lingen Davies was established to bring cancer services to the county in 1979 and we are delighted that as we approach our 50th anniversary we can deliver a second Lingen Davies Cancer Centre to support our region - in collaboration with the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital Trust, and this time in Telford.

"Not only will the centre double chemotherapy capacity for patients across the region, but it will also provide additional outpatients clinics, and dedicated urology and lung services.

"This is fantastic news for patients and their families impacted by cancer, and will ensure more people can access the care they need more easily, and closer to home.

"On behalf of everyone in the Lingen Davies community I would like to thank Telford & Wrekin Council for this commitment, and we are looking forward to supporting people fundraising for the £5million Sunflower Appeal."

Planned to open in 2029, the new Lingen Davies Cancer Centre will significantly expand the range and scale of local services, providing 30 additional chemotherapy bays, urology and lung diagnostic clinics and facilities for outpatient appointments.