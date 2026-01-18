The collision happened on Brick Kiln Bank, Lightmoor, Telford.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service has said that nobody was trapped in the vehicle.

Brick Kiln Bank, Lightmoor, Telford. Picture: Google

A spokesperson said: “At 1.15am on Sunday, January 18, 2026, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Telford involving one vehicle.

“No persons trapped. The fire service crew made the area safe.”

Two fire engines were sent to the scene from Telford Central and an operations officer was also in attendance.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for an update.