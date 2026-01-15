Council offers support to TGI Fridays workers hit by restaurant closure

Telford & Wrekin Council said it is committed to supporting residents and businesses affected by difficult circumstances, including those impacted by the immediate closure of TGI Fridays at Telford Centre.

The branch of the restaurant chain was among one of 16 sites to have closed, resulting in the loss of more than 450 jobs, after the chain fell into administration this week.

For employees now facing redundancy, Telford & Wrekin Council said a range of practical support is available to help them take the next step towards new employment, training or reskilling opportunities.

The Council-led Skills for Growth Partnership can work directly with businesses undergoing redundancy processes to provide immediate, tailored support for affected employees. This includes onsite or remote advice, access to training, and introductions to local employers who are actively recruiting.

Sign up today to get all the latest news headlines from Shropshire and Mid Wales delivered straight to your inbox with the Shropshire Star’s free newsletter

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Children & Young People, Learning, Employment and Skills, said: “We know this is an incredibly difficult time for the employees and families affected by the sudden closure of TGI Friday’s.

"Our priority is to ensure people know that support is available right now. Whether it’s help updating your CV, accessing new training, or connecting with local employers, our teams are here to provide one‑to‑one support to help residents move forward with confidence.”

The council said employers who are making redundancies or those currently looking to recruit are encouraged to contact the team via skillsforgrowth@telford.gov.uk

Residents seeking new employment can access free support through Telford Job Box, including CV advice, interview preparation, and guidance on job opportunities across the borough. Job Box is available as a drop-in service at Southwater One, Monday to Friday, 10am–5pm, or by calling 01952 382888.

Local training providers can also support staff to retrain or upskill, with strong links to employers across a range of sectors.

For more information and to access support, visit www.telfordjobbox.co.uk