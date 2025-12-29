Shropshire MPs' column - the latest from the county's representatives in Westminster

If your home is anything like mine right now, we are currently in that in-between period where we have lost track of what day it is! But while many of us are still enjoying this Christmas and New Year period there are many residents working right now keeping our communities safe, caring for those in need, and ensuring that essential services continue to run across Telford. Whether you work in health and social care, emergency services, transport, retail, hospitality, or any other vital role, your dedication does not go unnoticed and, when the opportunity comes, I hope you enjoy a well-earned rest and a very happy New Year.

We are just days away from seeing 2025 end. This year has been my first full year serving as the Member of Parliament for Telford, and it has been a year of standing up for our town at every opportunity. Like many of you, Telford is my home. I live here, I’m raising my family here and I see every day both the pressures facing our community and the incredible things that happen across our town because of the brilliant people who live and work here too.

I also see the huge opportunity we have to build a stronger future for Telford. It has been a year of progress but there is so much more to do. Above all, my role as your Member of Parliament is to be accessible and to support you wherever I can and I have now helped more than 8,500 residents with issues including housing, healthcare, pensions, education and tackling anti-social behaviour.

When I say I’m standing up for Telford, I mean it. This year alone I’ve secured £9m to protect the Ironbridge museums, £30m for South Telford, and £350m for our public services and infrastructure after years of neglect.

On top of this, Telford & Wrekin Council will receive an extra £66.6m under the Fair Funding programme, giving councils the resources to restore libraries, youth services, clean streets and community hubs. After years of cuts when I was Council Leader, we are now seeing record investment in our borough. After a year of making the case for fair funding – including bringing the council together with Local Government Secretary Steve Reed MP – the government has delivered for Telford.

The Government has also launched an investigation into the causes of high unemployment and inactivity among 16–24-year-olds. The investigation will hear directly from young people and experts about why nearly one million young people are not in education, employment, or training. In Telford more than 750 young people in this age group are claiming unemployment benefits – that’s 750 potential lives and careers being limited due to a lack of training, opportunities, and support. I want every young person to have the chance –to contribute to their community, and this investigation will help identify how best to make that happen.

Meeting thousands of residents and local businesses, getting out and about across Telford listening, learning, and acting on what matters most has been at the heart of my work this year and in 2026, this will continue.

Every month, I’ve hosted events ranging from supermarket drop-ins and coffee and chats, to one-to-one surgeries and roundtable discussions, all to offer residents support and a chance to start a conversation.

I’ll be kicking off 2026 by continuing this work - these monthly events give me the chance to meet residents face to face and hear directly from you. My first coffee afternoon of the year will take place on Friday, January 23, at the Hub on the Hill, from 1pm to 3pm – no need to book, just pop along.

If you’d like to receive more regular updates from me, please visit my website shaundavies.org where you can also sign up to my weekly update.

As we start a new year, there is still much to get right, to fix, and to improve – and my effort on behalf of Telford re-doubles for 2026.