Man to face trial over incident where dump truck smashed into Telford house

Dean Walker, 53, of no fixed abode, appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court, sitting at Telford Justice Centre, in relation to the incident, which took place at Ketley, in Telford, on Sunday, September 14.

The court was told Walker had pleaded not guilty to a charge of damaging property with intent to endanger life.

A trial date was set for February 23, 2026, to take place at Shrewsbury Crown Court.

Walker was remanded in custody.