Telford road could close for almost two months as work to repair collapsed embankment gets underway

A road closure on Coalmoor Road between Little Wenlock and Horsehay will be put in place for eight weeks as work gets underway to repair a collapsed embankment.

The collapse involves the Lydebrook bridge and culvert, which takes the brook under Coalmoor Road.

The collapse involves the Lydebrook bridge and culvert, which takes the brook under Coalmoor Road in Little Wenlock. Photo: Google

Telford & Wrekin Council said the repairs will take place outside Lydebrook Cottage from January 5. It's expected work will be complete by February 27.

Two-way temporary traffic lights have been at the location since October due to safety concerns.

While the road is closed, an eight-mile signed diversion will be in place, pointing drivers in the direction of Lawley, Wellington and The Wrekin.

Updates will be made available online at one.network