Telford road could close for almost two months as work to repair collapsed embankment gets underway
A road in Telford is set to close for eight weeks for repair works after an embankment collapsed.
A road closure on Coalmoor Road between Little Wenlock and Horsehay will be put in place for eight weeks as work gets underway to repair a collapsed embankment.
The collapse involves the Lydebrook bridge and culvert, which takes the brook under Coalmoor Road.
Telford & Wrekin Council said the repairs will take place outside Lydebrook Cottage from January 5. It's expected work will be complete by February 27.
Two-way temporary traffic lights have been at the location since October due to safety concerns.
While the road is closed, an eight-mile signed diversion will be in place, pointing drivers in the direction of Lawley, Wellington and The Wrekin.
Updates will be made available online at one.network