Sarah Perry of Cumbria was the only competitor to complete the gruelling 'The Hill' challenge organised by Cockbain Events and held over the weekend.

While many Shropshire residents and visitors enjoy a stroll up the landmark hill near Wellington from time to time, those taking part in the challenge were seeking to complete 56 summits within 48 hours.

Runners were only allowed to stop for 30 minutes a time at base camp, and were not allowed to wear headphones for the event.

Sarah Perry was the winner of the incredible challenge. Picture: David Miller (@davidmiller.photography on Instagram)

A total of 24 people lined up to start, with only Sarah finishing the challenge in a stunning time of 47 hours and one minute - all in wintery conditions to test even the hardiest soul.

Incredibly Sarah's feat came only six weeks after she set a women's world record in the Backyard Ultra Individual World Championships in Tennessee, where she ran almost 400 miles in 95 hours.

In comments detailed on the Inov8 blog following the weekend triumph the victorious runner said: "I knew that six weeks to recover and build back up was a big ask, but I've wanted to do The Hill for so long and this was the first time it’s been run in five years, so I just had to be on that start line.

"I'm thrilled to have finished and, quite honestly, can't believe that it was possible for me.”

Organiser Mark Cockbain said the event was designed to be a major challenge.

He said: "The challenge was to reach 160 miles non-stop within 48 hours by climbing the Wrekin. That meant 56 summits from base.

The event challenged runners to continue going throughout the night. Picture: David Miller (@davidmiller.photography on Instagram)

"Only Sarah Perry completed the challenge in 47 hours and one minute out of 24 starters. All are very experienced ultra runners and this event is just aimed at those that have achieved most other races."

David Miller captured a host of stunning images of the gruelling race. Picture: David Miller (@davidmiller.photography on Instagram)

He described Sarah as "fitting finisher" given her place as a world record-holder in the ultra-running community.

He said the event had previously taken place at Shining Tor in the Peak District but the venue had been closed.

Sarah at the top of the Wrekin. Picture: David Miller (@davidmiller.photography on Instagram)

It has moved to a number of other locations such as the Yorkshire Dales and Cheviots but he added that this year's base, the Wrekin, had been an ideal location.