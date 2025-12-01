Telford petrol station redevelopment approved with pollution conditions

EG On The Move took over the 24-hour Shawbirch Petrol Station earlier in 2025 and applied to Telford & Wrekin Council to make major changes to the site at the site north of Wellington.

It will mean the demolition of the existing fuel pumps, canopy, sales kiosk building, and a Greggs unit.

They can be replaced with a new, much bigger 380 square metre sales kiosk building including a food and beverage offering.

The Shawbirch Service Station. Photo: Google

In setting out their conditions, planners said: "No development, other than above-ground demolition to create access for intrusive investigations, shall commence until an assessment of the risks posed by any contamination has been submitted to and approved in writing.”

Environmental consultants told the council that they found evidence of one historic leak which it linked to the HGV refuelling part of the site. They added that the redevelopment is currently “not considered to represent an unacceptable risk to the wider groundwater resource, local watercourses or neighbouring properties”.

Planners also say if an approved risk assessment identifies contamination, an approved remediation scheme will have to be approved by planners.

Planners added: “It is also worth noting that where a site is affected by contamination, responsibility for securing a safe development rests with the developer and/or landowner.”

Hadley and Leegomery parish councillor Stuart Parr had objected to the development, saying that the electric vehicle parking bays at the site were unsuitable for disabled drivers.

He wrote that Telford & Wrekin Council has a duty to consider accessibility.

Planners responded that they had considered the concern raised at length.

They wrote that this is something which is “considered by building control".

“Therefore, officers did request that amendments were made and an updated site layout has been provided, detailing the inclusion of one accessible EV charging bay.

“The local highways authority have reviewed this further and are satisfied that the proposal would not warrant a technical highways objection in this instance and is therefore acceptable.”