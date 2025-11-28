Pedestrian hit and killed by car in Telford car park - police appeal for witnesses

A black Audi A1 collided with the man in the car park of Farmfoods off Holyhead Road in Ketley at about 3pm on Thursday (November 27), police said.

Emergency services were called and the pedestrian, a man in his 70s, was treated at the scene but despite the best efforts of crews he was declared dead shortly after.

The black Audi could be seen in the car park two hours after the crash, having sustained significant damage. Several police officers were present into Thursday evening.

Police at the scene in the Farmfoods car park after the fatal crash on Thursday

Now West Mercia Police is asking anyone who saw the crash or has access to dashcam footage that could help the investigation to get in touch.

A spokesman said: "We are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or anyone who has dashcam footage from around the time it happened.

"Please contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on sciunorth@westmercia.police.uk, quoting incident number 00260_i of November 27."

The spokesman confirmed no arrests have been made in connection with the crash.