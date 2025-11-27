The 14-week Nail Technology course will be running in the training salon at the college’s Wellington campus on Tuesday evenings, from January 27 until May 19.

The programme is fully accredited by the Vocational Training Charitable Trust, a specialist organisation that designs and certifies qualifications across the hairdressing and beauty therapy sectors.

It will offer hands-on training in liquid and acrylic nail systems, using leading industry brand NSI.

Jodie Allen, learner manager for hair, beauty and catering at Telford College, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for anyone looking to break into the beauty industry.

“The course has been designed for beginners with a passion for nail artistry, and requires no prior experience — just enthusiasm and commitment.

“It will give you the practical skills to apply, maintain and remove nail enhancements, alongside essential theory covering health and safety, client care and hygiene practices.

"You will train with professional-grade products and gain the confidence to deliver high-quality nail services. Whether you're starting fresh or looking to upskill, this course is a great stepping stone."

Places on the course will be allocated on a first come, first served basis.

For more details, see telfordcollege.ac.uk/course/nail-technology-level-2-pt/.