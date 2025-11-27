Officers are still at the scene of the incident, in the car park of Just For Pets, next to Farm Foods, off Holyhead Road, Ketley.

A large section of the car park has been taped off with multiple officers in attendance.

A black Audi vehicle had crashed into barriers at the car park. The lights on the vehicle were still on at around 5pm, while police evidence markers were placed around the immediate area surrounding the vehicle.

The scene of the incident

West Mercia Police said officers had been called to a report of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian at around 3pm today (Thursday).

There has been no comment as yet from the emergency services on the condition of anyone involved in the incident.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "Following a report received around 3pm this afternoon (November 27), officers are currently at the scene of a collision between a pedestrian and car within a car park off Holyhead Road in Telford."

A spokesman for the West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a multiple vehicle RTC [road traffic collision] on Holyhead Road in Ketley, Telford at 2.52pm and sent an ambulance, two paramedic officers, a MERIT trauma doctor with a critical care paramedic and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford to the scene.”