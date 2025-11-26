Watch as Telford couple arrive in Rolls-Royce style to celebrate 70 years of marriage

Olympian gold medallist Darshan Singh Kullar, 87 and Nirmaljit Kaur, 88 were married in 1955 in India.

The pair, from Old Park in Telford, came to the UK in the late '60s and to celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary, daughter Kay Kullar-Gallacher arranged a surprise by whisking the pair off to lunch at the Astbury Golf & Lodge Resort near Bridgnorth in a Rolls-Royce Phantom.

Olympian gold medallist Darshan Singh Kullar, 87, and his wife Nirmaljit Kaur, 88, from Telford. Photo: Steve Leath

Mr Singh Kullar is the proud owner of an Olympic gold medal that he won while playing for India in hockey in the 1964 Olympic games.