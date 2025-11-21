Telford drug dealer who got paid in cosmetics, electrical items and chocolates is jailed for six years

Robert Hacking, of Market Place in Great Bridge, Tipton and previously of Herbert Owen Drive in Telford faced 10 charges when he appeared before a judge at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Thursday.

Hacking was first charged with peddling drugs in Telford in September 2022 when he was arrested for an "unrelated matter" the court was told.

Ms Rosemary Proctor, prosecuting, said Hacking's dealing came to light when arresting officers seized two phones on his possession.

When the phones were analysed, they had messages relating to drugs, Ms Proctor said, with one of the phones having more than 1,000 messages on it that were "indicative of drug dealing".