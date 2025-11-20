Telford & Wrekin bucks the trend for housebuilding as country hits a 10-year low

The number of new homes added to England’s housing stock each year has fallen to a 10-year low, according to data published by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG).

Some 208,600 new dwellings were created in England in 2024/25, down 6% from 221,409 in the previous 12 months, the lowest for a financial year since 2015/16, when the figure was 195,534.

The number of new homes supplied in England – defined as “net additional dwellings” – is based on local authority estimates of gains and losses.

The Government has pledged to deliver 1.5 million new homes in England over the course of this parliament, which is due to last until summer 2029.

This would require an average of 300,000 homes per year.

The figures show that across England, the number of net additions per 1,000 dwellings increased in 2024/25 in 129 out of 296 local authorities, including 16 of the 33 London boroughs, and Telford & Wrekin, which had the fourth highest rate outside the capital.

Tewkesbury in Gloucestershire had the highest rate, at 31.2 net additions per 1,000 dwellings, followed by Mid Suffolk (27.1), South Cambridgeshire (23.6) followed by Telford & Wrekin in Shropshire (22.5).

The lowest rates were in Castle Point in Essex (0.5 net additions per 1,000 dwellings), Portsmouth in Hampshire (0.7), Richmond upon Thames in London (1.0) and Crawley in West Sussex (1.4). This excludes the City of London, which has low levels of residential housing.

In London, Newham had the highest rate (20.7) followed by Barking & Dagenham (18.6) and Lewisham (18.1), while Richmond upon Thames (1.0), Merton (1.9) and Islington (2.3) had the lowest rates.

At a regional level, the East Midlands had the highest rate of net additions in 2024/25 (9.7) while north-east England had the lowest (6.5).

New builds classed as affordable housing made up 30% of the total new additions to the housing stock in 2024/25.

The proportion has risen steadily since hitting a low of 16% in 2015/16 and is up from 28% in 2023/24.

Housing Secretary Steve Reed said: “Today’s statistics show, in the clearest terms yet, the extent of the housing crisis we inherited and are now fixing.

“We took over a planning system that blocked rather than built, and high inflation and soaring construction costs that created a perfect storm holding back housebuilding.

“Our 1.5 million homes target is not just a number – it’s a way to give children a secure home, for young people finally to move out and enjoy independence, and for working families to have place to call their own.

“We have already taken down the barriers that stopped this country from building, overhauled the planning system and pumped record investment into social housing.

“This will bring about the change we need to end the housing crisis by getting spades in the ground wherever homes are needed most.”

Sir James Cleverly, shadow housing secretary, described Labour’s record on housing as “abysmal”, adding: “Their own statistics are a damning indictment of their failed housing policy.

“New builds are down to a level below what the Conservatives achieved during a global pandemic.

“Labour’s much-trumpeted target of 1.5 million homes is dead in the water – clearly, they have no plan for delivering new homes. So much for ‘build, baby, build’.

“Only the Conservatives will provide the housing we need, including by abolishing stamp duty for primary residences to unfreeze the housing market.”