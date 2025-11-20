Telford vets in 'Santa Paws' appeal to support animal charities

Southwater Vets has launched the initiative to support four local animal charities: Hilbrae Rescue Kennels, Next Steps Cat Rescue, Bunny Angels, and Honeybun Haven Small Pet Rescue.

The team at Southwater, based at Wright House in Stafford Court, Telford, is inviting the local community to donate a Christmas-wrapped shoebox or festive gift bag filled with goodies for dogs, cats, or small pets such as rabbits and guinea pigs.

Donations are now being collected at the practice until December 19 and will be delivered to the rescue centres in time for Christmas to help bring a little festive magic to animals waiting for their forever homes.

Student vet Marni Perrins from Southwater Veterinary Group, Telford, pictured with her dog Buddy. Marni has launched a Santa Paws appeal to support three Telford animal shelters. Photo: Tim Thursfield

The project is being led by Marni, one of the student nurses at Southwater Vets, who wanted to do something special for the animals cared for by the charities the practice supports throughout the year.

“Our local rescues do an incredible job all year round, often relying entirely on donations,” said Rachel Harvey, Practice Manager at Southwater Vets.

“Marni wanted to do something to support and help them during the festive season, and the Santa Paws appeal is a simple way for us, and our local community, to show support and help make Christmas a little brighter for animals in need.

“We’ve already seen a wonderful response after sharing the appeal with all of our clients - it really shows how much people care - but the appeal is open to all, not just those with pets registered here with us.”

Suggested items include toys, unopened treats or food, blankets, beds or towels, and small pet accessories such as bowls, brushes, hay or chew toys.

Supporters are asked to label each gift for a dog, cat, rabbit or guinea pig, so it can reach the right rescue.

All donations must be received by the reception team by Thursday, December 19, to ensure they can be delivered in time for Christmas morning.

Anyone wishing to take part can drop their boxes at Southwater Vets during normal opening hours.

For more information or ideas on what to include, please contact the practice on 01952 309306 and speak to Marni or a member of the team.