Telford & Wrekin Council has given an update on the incident at its Wheat Leasows Solar Farm north of Hadley.

It comes after it was revealed that the authority plans to install new security fencing to protect the site.

An update from the council explained that the theft had affected the farm, which continues to function - albeit at a "reduced capacity".

The Wheat Leasows Solar Farm. Photo: Tim Thursfield

A Telford & Wrekin Council spokesman said: “The Telford & Wrekin Council-owned solar farm at Wheat Leasows remains safe and secure.

"The recent break-in involved the theft of cabling, which has temporarily affected part of our operations.

"The site continues to function and generate renewable energy, but currently at a reduced capacity.

“We have already implemented additional security measures while progressing with repair works and have also submitted a planning application for a new, more secure perimeter fence.

"Our priority is to restore the site to full operational capacity as soon as possible.”