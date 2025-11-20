Firefighters called to Telford house fire after blaze breaks out in living room

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to Ravenhill Drive in Ketley Bank at around 6.45pm on Thursday, following reports of a house fire.

Two crews, both from Telford Central Fire Station, were sent to the scene.

Ravenhill Drive, Ketley Bank, Telford. Photo: Google

Upon arrival, firefighters reported the fire had broken out in the living room on the ground floor of the property and all people were accounted for.

Wearing breathing apparatus, the firefighters tackled the fire with jets and helped clear the smoke with a pressure ventilation fan.

The stop message, which indicates the incident was under control, was received at 7.27pm.