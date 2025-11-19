A neighbourhood enforcement officer found dumped plastic and cardboard packaging, along with a discarded pram, on October 15.

Among the waste, evidence linking a resident to the fly-tip was found.

When contacted, the individual explained they had paid someone via Facebook to remove the rubbish but had not checked whether the person was licensed to carry waste. They were unable to provide any evidence of contact details or communication over the agreement.

The council said the resident expressed regret and explained they believed they were disposing of the waste responsibly.

They added: “I thought I was getting rid of it in the right manner… I’m devastated that it has come to this. I’ve learnt my lesson and will only use professional people to remove unwanted rubbish.”

Rubbish dumped at Madeley Pit Mound. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

The council said it acknowledged the resident’s regret, but stresses that everyone has a legal duty of care to ensure their waste is disposed of properly.

Councillor Richard Overton, the council's deputy leader and cabinet member for highways, housing and enforcement said: “If you ask some random guy off Facebook to get rid of your rubbish without checking if he’s legit, don’t act surprised when it ends up dumped in a field.

“And guess who's left holding the bag? You. Not him. You could be fined, if they fly-tip it, you are still responsible for managing your waste – it’s called a duty of care. Not knowing isn’t an excuse. If it’s your name on the rubbish, it’s your name on the fine.”

The council has advised people to always ask to see a Waste Carrier Licence.

People can check if someone is registered by visiting the Environment Agency’s website.

Residents are also told to get a receipt and record of where the waste is going, and be wary of cheap offers on social media.

A statement from the council said: "Handing waste to an unlicensed carrier can lead to serious consequences. Fines for fly-tipping can include unlimited fines, prison sentences (up to five years for serious offences), and fixed penalty notices, which can be up to £1,000 in some areas.

"Offenders may also have their vehicles seized. A householder who uses an unlicensed carrier can receive a fixed penalty notice of up to £600 if their waste is subsequently fly-tipped.

"Fly-tipping damages the environment, costs taxpayers money, and undermines community pride – always check credentials before handing over your rubbish.

"Telford & Wrekin Council continues to investigate fly-tipping incidents and encourages residents to use official waste disposal services, including council-run recycling centres and licensed carriers.

"Residents are encouraged to play their part and help the council keep the borough clean and green by reporting fly-tipping on the MyTelford app.

"To help put a stop to a fly-tipper, anyone with information should call the Council’s confidential hotline on 01952 388800."