Firefighters called to primary school in Telford after fire
Firefighters were called to a primary school in Telford after a fire involving a bin.
By Luke Powell
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 6.28pm reporting a fire in the open at Ladygrove Primary School in Dawley.
One fire crew was sent from Wellington Fire Station to the scene.
According to the fire service, the incident involved one bin that was "smouldering".
Firefighters used a hose reel jet to dampen down the area.