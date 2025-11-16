Telford man with borderline intellectual disabilities jailed for serious sexual offences

Kieron Wright, 27, of Trench, Telford, was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court after pleading guilty to one count of oral rape, and a second assault by penetration.

The court heard that Wright is a man whose mental age did not match his chronological age, and that he has a range of intellectual disabilities.

The court heard that the two offences involved the same victim.

Kevin Jones, prosecuting, read a statement from the victim describing the impact of the offences.

The court heard she has suffered continual flashbacks to the incidents which have affected her "entire life".