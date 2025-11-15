Telford parkrun cancelled after Storm Claudia brings trees down on course

Early morning course checks by the organisers of Telford's parkrun revealed three trees had fallen along the Silkin Way in Telford town park after Storm Claudia.

Parts of the 14-mile cycle path through the town have been used as part of the weekly 5k run since its inception in 2013.

Two of the trees that had fallen along the Silkin Way in Telford town park. Photo: Telford parkrun

The fallen trees meant a rare cancellation for the event, with organisers citing they had "no choice" but to call it off.

Shrewsbury's parkrun still took place however, despite earlier fears that rising river levels would cause disruption.

A spokesperson for the Shrewsbury event said the river "hasn't risen as much as predicted" but there was "significant leaf fall and some twigs on the paths".