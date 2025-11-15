More than 200 homes in Telford and Broseley without power after cable faults - disruption expected for several hours

National Grid engineers have been working to fix multiple faults affecting power cables in Shropshire.

130 homes were without power in parts of Broseley, including on Dark Lane and Brandywell Road.

National Grid said the incident, which was first reported at around 5am on Saturday, involved a fault on the low voltage power cables.

130 homes were without power in parts of Broseley, including on Dark Lane and Brandywell Road. Photo: National Grid/Openmaps

The organisation estimated that power would be restored by 4pm on Saturday.

At the same time, in Ketley Bank, Telford, 102 properties were off supply due to a fault on above-ground power lines.

The incident was first reported to National Grid at 11pm on Friday, November 14.

102 properties in Ketley Bank, Telford, were reportedly off supply due to a fault on above-ground power lines. Photo: National Grid/Openmaps

The organisation had not provided residents with a timescale as of 1pm on Saturday, but a spokesperson from National Grid said that engineers were "working hard" to restore power.

Updates and a live power cut map are available to view online at: powercuts.nationalgrid.co.uk